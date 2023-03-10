I'm Herepin_drop Searchsearch Menumenu
Mar. 10, 2023
schedule
9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Right Now at the Zoo

  • No events today

Daily Schedule
grounds map
Entrance/Exit
  • 9:00 AM Gates Open
  • 5:00 PM Last Entry
  • 5:30 PM Gates Close
African Veldt
  • 10:00 AM Giraffe Feeding Adventure (Seasonal, March-October)
  • 1:30 PM Giraffe Keeper Chat
  • 2:00 PM Rhino Keeper Chat
  • 2:30 PM Elephant Feeding & Chat
Animals of the Night
  • No Events found.
Aquarium
  • 3:00 PM Aquarium Keeper Chat
Cat Country
  • 1:30 PM Cat Country Chat
China
  • No Events found.
Dragon's Lair
  • No Events found.
Herpetarium
  • 10:00 AM Reptile Chat
Northwest Passage
  • 11:00 AM Sea Lion Show
  • 2:00 PM Polar Bear Chat
  • 3:00 PM Sea Lion Show
Once Upon a Farm
  • No Events found.
Pelican Pool
  • No Events found.
Penguin Rock
  • 3:00 PM Penguin Feeding
Primate Canyon
  • No Events found.
Teton Trek
  • 1:00 PM Bear feeding
Tropical Bird House
  • 2:00 PM Tropical Bird Feeding
Zambezi River Hippo Camp
  • 10:30 AM Hippo Chat
Parking & Entry

Adventure Guides

Seasonal Experiences

9:00-6:00pm hours begin March 11

 

2023 Total Experience

The total experience option is a single-day ticket that gives you unlimited access to our seasonal experiences. 

 Adults are $36 on weekdays $38 on weekends

Seniors are $35 on weekdays and $37 on weekends

Children are $31 on weekdays and $33 on weekends

(includes zoo admission)

  Valid March 11 - October 31, 2023 9:00am-6:00pm

Monogram Foods Loves Kids Foundation Splash Park

The splash park is the perfect way to cool off and have some fun before or after hanging out with our animals and exploring the zoo. Enjoy a zero-depth water play area with slides, dump buckets, interactive water toys, and a toddler section. It's a huge hit for all ages! View FAQs here.

  $8 Members / $10 Non-Members (Does NOT include general admission to the zoo) / Cabanas are $80 per session

  Session are 9:30am-1:00pm and 2:00pm-5:30pm (May 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 & 21 and everyday May 26-September 4, 2023)

   Behind Cathouse Cafe

Giraffe Feeding

Enjoy the up-close and memorable experience of feeding a giraffe by hand. The snack consists of three pieces of food, which is supplied by the Zoo. 10% of all Giraffe Feeding Experience Sales benefit the Giraffe Conservation Foundation. 

  $4 Members / $5 Non-Members (Does NOT include general admission to the zoo)

  Open daily during normal zoo hours March 4-October

   Alongside the walkway to Teton Trek on the deck behind the giraffe exhibit

Rides

Are you ready to ride? Enjoy our classic kiddie rides located just past Penguin Rock, the farm train in the Farm Expo, the carousel in CHINA, and our newest Scooter Pals which can be rented at the Scooter Rental area next to the Elephant Trunk gift shop in the front of the zoo.

  Kiddie Rides $1.00/rider, Train $2.00/rider, CHINA Carousel $2.00/rider, Tram $4.00/rider, and Scooter Pals $5.00 to begin ride and $0.35 per minute

  10:00-5:00pm daily March 4-October 31, 2023 except Tram (9:00am-6:00pm beginning March 11)

Treehouse Theater presented by Kroger

Join our talented Interpretive Programs staff as they investigate what makes animals so amazing.  From fur to feathers to scales, you never know which animals you might meet at the Treehouse!

  FREE with general admission to the zoo

  Show times are 11:00am and 2:30pm open mid-March through October, weather permitting.

Sea Lion Show

Listen to zookeepers explain interesting facts about our sea lions and learn how we train them using positive reinforcement techniques.  

  FREE with general admission to the zoo

  Two shows daily year-round at 11:00am and 3:00pm and one training demonstration daily at 1:30pm during summer hours. 

   Northwest Passage

KangaZoo (Available March 11)

Take a trek to the outback and encounter kangaroos up-close! Walk along the path with numerous kangaroos and keep your eyes open for joeys in pouches! Be sure to stop by our mining experience on your way out to find the gem of the day!

  $3 Members/ $4 Non-members

  March 11- October 31, 2023

   Located by the walkway to Teton Trek

Metamorphosis: The Butterfly Effect presented by SouthWorth Capital Management

Experience the life of a butterfly as you walk through an oasis filled with hundreds of pollinators, soothing music, and even the TN state butterfly! Talk to an exhibit guide along the way to learn fun facts and more in this one of a kind experience.

  $2 Members/ $3 Non-members

  Coming Soon

   Located around the corner of the Zambezi area before KangaZoo