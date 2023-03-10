9:00-6:00pm hours begin March 11
2023 Total Experience
The total experience option is a single-day ticket that gives you unlimited access to our seasonal experiences.
Adults are $36 on weekdays $38 on weekends
Seniors are $35 on weekdays and $37 on weekends
Children are $31 on weekdays and $33 on weekends
(includes zoo admission)
Valid March 11 - October 31, 2023 9:00am-6:00pm
Contact [email protected]
Monogram Foods Loves Kids Foundation Splash Park
The splash park is the perfect way to cool off and have some fun before or after hanging out with our animals and exploring the zoo. Enjoy a zero-depth water play area with slides, dump buckets, interactive water toys, and a toddler section. It's a huge hit for all ages! View FAQs here.
$8 Members / $10 Non-Members (Does NOT include general admission to the zoo) / Cabanas are $80 per session
Session are 9:30am-1:00pm and 2:00pm-5:30pm (May 12, 13, 14, 19, 20 & 21 and everyday May 26-September 4, 2023)
Behind Cathouse Cafe
Contact [email protected]
Giraffe Feeding
Enjoy the up-close and memorable experience of feeding a giraffe by hand. The snack consists of three pieces of food, which is supplied by the Zoo. 10% of all Giraffe Feeding Experience Sales benefit the Giraffe Conservation Foundation.
$4 Members / $5 Non-Members (Does NOT include general admission to the zoo)
Open daily during normal zoo hours March 4-October
Alongside the walkway to Teton Trek on the deck behind the giraffe exhibit
Contact [email protected]
Rides
Are you ready to ride? Enjoy our classic kiddie rides located just past Penguin Rock, the farm train in the Farm Expo, the carousel in CHINA, and our newest Scooter Pals which can be rented at the Scooter Rental area next to the Elephant Trunk gift shop in the front of the zoo.
Kiddie Rides $1.00/rider, Train $2.00/rider, CHINA Carousel $2.00/rider, Tram $4.00/rider, and Scooter Pals $5.00 to begin ride and $0.35 per minute
10:00-5:00pm daily March 4-October 31, 2023 except Tram (9:00am-6:00pm beginning March 11)
Treehouse Theater presented by Kroger
Join our talented Interpretive Programs staff as they investigate what makes animals so amazing. From fur to feathers to scales, you never know which animals you might meet at the Treehouse!
FREE with general admission to the zoo
Show times are 11:00am and 2:30pm open mid-March through October, weather permitting.
Contact [email protected]
Sea Lion Show
Listen to zookeepers explain interesting facts about our sea lions and learn how we train them using positive reinforcement techniques.
FREE with general admission to the zoo
Two shows daily year-round at 11:00am and 3:00pm and one training demonstration daily at 1:30pm during summer hours.
Northwest Passage
KangaZoo (Available March 11)
Take a trek to the outback and encounter kangaroos up-close! Walk along the path with numerous kangaroos and keep your eyes open for joeys in pouches! Be sure to stop by our mining experience on your way out to find the gem of the day!
$3 Members/ $4 Non-members
March 11- October 31, 2023
Located by the walkway to Teton Trek
Metamorphosis: The Butterfly Effect presented by SouthWorth Capital Management
Experience the life of a butterfly as you walk through an oasis filled with hundreds of pollinators, soothing music, and even the TN state butterfly! Talk to an exhibit guide along the way to learn fun facts and more in this one of a kind experience.
$2 Members/ $3 Non-members
Coming Soon
Located around the corner of the Zambezi area before KangaZoo